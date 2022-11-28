 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Lincoln auto repair shop owner arrested for theft of more than 100 catalytic converters, police say

  • Updated
The owner of a closed Lincoln auto repair shop has been arrested for his alleged role in a stolen catalytic converter ring after investigators found more than 100 converters at the shop Sunday, according to police.

Viktor Popov, 33, was already being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a theft charge when police cited him again Sunday, this time on suspicion of one count of felony theft by receiving, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Investigators searching the former site of Victory Auto Repair, which operated near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway before its closure, found 101 catalytic converters at the shop Sunday morning, Kocian said.

The converters are worth a combined $30,000.

Kocian said he didn't know what led to Sunday morning's search or how Popov is thought to have stolen or acquired the catalytic converters. He said only that the search was the result "of an ongoing investigation."

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

