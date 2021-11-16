Former Lincoln-area priest facing federal child porn charges

A 66-year-old Catholic priest in Rhode Island — but with ties to the Lincoln area — is facing up to 40 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

James Jackson was pastor at St. Mary’s in Providence when the state police searched his rooms at the rectory Oct. 30 and found the pornography — videos involving prepubescent girls, including toddlers and infants — on a two-terabyte storage device believed to belong to Jackson, according to a news release from the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office.

State police had been investigating the case since early September, when a detective identified an IP address — assigned to the rectory — allegedly sharing child porn on a peer-to-peer network.

Jackson was arrested on state charges, released on bail, then rearrested on federal charges.

He appeared in U.S. District Court on Nov. 3, facing charges of distributing child pornography, and possessing and accessing with intent to view child pornography. Each is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.