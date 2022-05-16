Former Lancaster County police dog dies unexpectedly after retirement

A former police dog that had served alongside Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies for more than 10 years died unexpectedly over the weekend, only a month after the dog's retirement from policing.

Sacha, a German shepherd who began serving the county in 2012, died after a tumor erupted, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Monday.

The dog had retired earlier this year, Houchin said, but was still staying with her handler, Deputy Jason Henkel.

Over the course of a decade, Sacha had worked with the agency's Tactical Response Unit and had helped in countless narcotics busts on the Criminal Interdiction Task Force.

"She was a good dog, and she will be missed," Houchin said.

