Former KLKN reporter found guilty of sexual assault charge

Former KLKN-TV reporter Zachery Worthington pleaded no contest in Lancaster County District Court Tuesday to attempted second-degree sexual assault and was found guilty.

Worthington, 25, was originally charged with first-degree sex assault but entered a plea agreement to the lesser charge, which was accepted by District Judge Darla Ideus.

He will be sentenced Jan. 6.

The felony charge is punishable by up to three years in prison or a $10,000 fine or both, and if incarcerated, he would be subject to nine to 18 months of post-release supervision. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

During the proceedings, Worthington said he has been unemployed since April.

At the time of his arrest in October 2019, KLKN station management put Worthington on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Deputy County Attorney Jessica Murphy said during the hearing that the victim, who previously had dated Worthington, went to his residence on Oct. 1, 2018, where she had a few drinks.