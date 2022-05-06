Former Jefferson County deputy among six officers who have certifications revoked

A former Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy who resigned last spring after the agency discovered a social media post featuring the officer with a quarter-pound of marijuana had his law enforcement certification revoked on Friday.

The Nebraska Crime Commission, a panel of police and public officials who review revocations and oversee statewide law enforcement standards and compliance, approved former Deputy Mathew Bornemeier's revocation at a quarterly meeting in Lincoln on Friday.

Don Arp, the commission's executive director, said former Jefferson County Sheriff Matthew Shultz filed a serious misconduct report with the commission last spring after learning of the Facebook post.

Bornemeier resigned in lieu of termination, Arp said.

Nick Georgi, who replaced Schultz as the Jefferson County sheriff upon Schultz's abrupt retirement in April 2021, told the Journal Star that Bornemeier hadn't been criminally investigated for his alleged possession of marijuana and that there's no indication he acquired, used or sold marijuana while on patrol.

He said the former deputy had been experiencing mental health issues at the time an internal affairs investigation was initiated, which preceded Bornemeier's resignation.

He is one of six former officers who voluntarily surrendered his law enforcement certificates ahead of Friday's meeting, Arp said.

Gabriel Wagner, a former officer at the Schuyler Police Department about an hour north of Lincoln, was terminated after a polygraph exam he took while applying to another department indicated that he had admitted to committing numerous thefts since he had received his law enforcement certification, according to the crime commission.

Some of Wagner's alleged thefts occurred as recently as last summer, Arp said.

Michelle Quinn, the former sheriff of Garden County, and Matthew Herbel, a former officer with the Scottsbluff Police Department, both became revocation-eligible after they were charged with third-degree domestic assault. Quinn has since been convicted, and Herbel entered a no-contest plea in his case.

Former Webster County Sheriff's Deputy Dianne Nichols was fired after a judge ruled that she could not be considered credible based upon her testimony in a criminal case. Nichols was accused of listening in on and recording conversations between a jailed defendant and his attorney, Arp said.

The criminal charges against the defendant were ultimately dismissed as a result of Nichols' alleged recordings, Arp said.

The sixth officer whose license was revoked Friday was Jeffrey Chitwood, a former lieutenant with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Minatare Police Department who resigned amid an internal affairs investigation into serious misconduct allegations lodged against him.

Arp said he could not describe the nature of the misconduct report. Sheriff Mark Overman, who filed the misconduct report against Chitwood with the crime commission, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment on the report he filed against Chitwood.

Former officers who have their certifications revoked are not permitted to work at any law enforcement agency in the state.

In Jefferson County, Bornemeier's departure from the sheriff's office came amid a tumultuous time for the agency, where Georgi is the third sheriff to head the department in the last 18 months.

Schultz had been sheriff for less than five months after taking over for Nels Sorensen, who had held the post for 18 years before retiring at the of 2020.

In the months since, Deputy Wilber Young was terminated and charged last year with neglect or delay to serve a felony arrest warrant for an incident stemming from November 2020.

