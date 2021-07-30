Former Husker sentenced to pay $1,000 fine for role in alleged 2019 sexual assault

On Friday, Deputy County Attorney Christopher Reid implored the court to consider the seriousness of the initial allegation and the woman's impact statement. In his ruling, Zimmerman weighed the toll the incident and its aftermath has taken on all three parties, but ultimately deferred to the proven facts in Hunt's case: that he gave a false report to a police officer that impacted the investigation.

"I have had an opportunity to review the letter to the court from the alleged victim in this, and, frankly, it's excruciating to read," Zimmerman said from a courtroom in Lincoln's Hall of Justice. "Her life has been clearly forever impacted.

"This court needs to sentence Mr. Hunt, however, based on the charge for which he has been convicted. The court can't act, in the context of this sentence, to impose a punishment that is based on unproven allegations."

Zimmerman imposed the maximum fine leviable. The judge said Hunt, who has no prior criminal record, was unlikely to reoffend.

Hunt, who returned home to Los Angeles after being suspended from Nebraska's football program in 2019, appeared at the hearing via Zoom.

Outside the courtroom, Carlos Monzon, Hunt's attorney, painted a less sympathetic portrait of the victim than offered at sentencing.