Former Husker defensive back Alfonzo Dennard pleaded no contest Friday to second-offense resisting arrest and misdemeanor DUI in connection to a traffic stop last year.
In exchange, prosecutors dismissed a felony charge accusing him of assaulting an officer.
Dennard, 30, of La Vista, was jailed over the Christmas holiday last year following a traffic stop at about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 23 near 18th and N streets after a Lincoln police officer noticed expired registration tags on his GMC Yukon.
Police said, after learning Dennard's driver's license and insurance card both were expired, they decided to arrest him because he had failed to appear for a traffic ticket two months earlier, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
They said when they told him he was being arrested for driving under suspension, Dennard resisted and was able to free his right arm and get back to his SUV. But, after several more officers arrived, he was taken into custody soon after.
Police said three officers were left with scrapes as a result of the scuffle.
Dennard finished his Husker career in 2011 and was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year his senior year. A native of Rochelle, Georgia, he was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots in 2012 and played for them for three seasons.
In 2012, he was projected to be picked between the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, until he was arrested for punching a Lincoln police officer a week before the draft.
Dennard got probation, but in 2015 was ordered to spend five days in jail for violating it by failing an alcohol test.
He could be sentenced to up to three years in prison for resisting arrest, plus a week to 60 days in jail on the DUI charge at his sentencing in January.
