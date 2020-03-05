Former firefighter, boiler operator, maintenance man sues companies over asbestos-related condition

A Colorado man who worked as a firefighter in Lincoln and Omaha and as a boiler operator in Nebraska City has sued several companies alleging that the products they sold containing asbestos led to his mesothelioma.
Starr Snyder lives in Loveland now.
In a lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Omaha, his attorney, Justin High, says he contracted lung cancer as a result of defective products sold by American Optical Corp., Cleaver Brooks Inc., DAP Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kaiser Gypsum Co. and Mine Safety Appliances Co. LLC.
He also is suing Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
High said Snyder was living in Nebraska when he encountered asbestos while working around their products.
He allegedly was exposed while working as a Lincoln firefighter from 1960 to 1964, as a boiler operator at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City from 1964 to 1965, as a repairman from 1965 to 1966 at Tip Top Products in Omaha and at the Omaha Fire Department from 1966 to 1992.
"Snyder’s exposure to and inhalation of asbestos from defendants' asbestos products caused him to contract an asbestos related disease, specifically, mesothelioma," High said in the lawsuit.
Snyder was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2016.
High alleged the companies' negligence caused it, because, among other things, they didn't provide Snyder with the information they provided to their own employees regarding the hazards of asbestos and failed to warn him to cease exposure to asbestos, fumes, smoke, dust and fibers on work clothes and tools.
The lawsuit alleges the companies conspired with Metropolitan Life to alter a 1935 study on asbestos-related health hazards at asbestos mines in Canada and the eastern seaboard of the U.S. in an effort to discredit work being done by other scientists. Instead, they published reports regarding the safety of asbestos and asbestos-related products.
High said as a result, Snyder remained ignorant concerning the danger of human exposure to asbestos. The lawsuit seeks damages to treat his disease, as well as to compensate him for his physical pain and mental anguish and shortened life expectancy.
