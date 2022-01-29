Former employer accused Lincoln couple of embezzling $155K

A property management company in Lincoln filed a lawsuit this week accusing a Lincoln couple who used to be employees of embezzling more than $155,000.

Arrow Capital said Joseph Morrow and Kara Morrow both were terminated in August.

In the complaint filed in Lancaster County District Court, Arrow Capital's attorney, Adam Prochaska, said Joseph Morrow had been a property manager and Kara Morrow an officer manager.

Both started in 2019 as independent contractors and were later employees, responsible for collection and management of Arrow Capital's funds, buying supplies and services and managing the day-to-day operations and overseeing independent contractors.

Prochaska alleged: "In various transactions over the course of several years, defendants purchased personal goods with Arrow Capital’s funds, improperly used Arrow Capital’s funds for personal reasons, and took and misappropriated assets of Arrow Capital."

He said as a result of the fraud, theft and breach of fiduciary duties, the company was out $155,397, which they are seeking repayment of in the lawsuit.

Joseph Morrow and Kara Morrow haven't yet filed an answer to the lawsuit.

Joseph Morrow, 47, currently is facing a felony theft charge in connection to the allegations. Kara Morrow has not been charged.

