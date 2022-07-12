Former employee and a woman charged in Buffalo Wings and Rings burglary

A 35-year-old Lincoln man who worked at Buffalo Wings and Rings is accused of burglarizing the restaurant near 70th and O streets last week, with the help of a woman.

Timothy Newsom, who was charged Monday with burglary and possession of methamphetamine, had worked there as a kitchen manager, according to police.

In the affidavit for Newsom's arrest, Lincoln Officer Michelle Poyer said after the restaurant closed the night of July 6 and everybody left, Newsom let himself back in with his key shortly before 1 a.m. While charging his phone in the office, he allegedly saw the safe open and looked through the bank bag, then left, leaving the alarm disarmed.

Later that morning, at about 2:45 a.m., the security video showed someone coming in the back door wearing a clown mask, going straight to the safe and taking the cash drawers and bank bag.

The manager arrived just before 9 a.m., discovered the burglary and called police, who arrested Newsom after he showed up for work. They arrested the alleged burglar in the clown mask, 31-year-old Jessica Roman, later that day.