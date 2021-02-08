Former Dodge County deputy pleads guilty to fraud that led to nearly an $11M loss

A former Dodge County deputy sheriff pleaded guilty Monday in a wire fraud case that cost his six victims and a bank nearly $11 million, federal prosecutors say.

Craig Harbaugh could get up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine at his sentencing in May.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said Harbaugh admitted falsifying purchase orders and contracts for his privately owned business “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee with a former location in Fremont.

Harbaugh used the false purchase orders and contracts to convince people in the community to invest in his firearms business with the expectation that they would receive a return when Harbaugh filled the purchase orders.

He also used the falsified documents to obtain lending from a federally insured bank.

"In fact, Harbaugh did not have any standing or open purchase orders or contracts with any of the companies or government entities that he falsely claimed to be doing business when he induced the victims to invest with him," Kelly said in a news release.