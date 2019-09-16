Police arrested a former custodian at the Salvation Army for stealing 11 musical instruments worth $7,790 from the youth center.
Brenton Mitchell, 58, had been working as a custodian for the Salvation Army in early August, when the instruments began disappearing, said Officer Angela Sands.
Employees provided serial numbers for the instruments -- which included a tuba, baritone, coronets and other horns, Sands said.
Officers ran the serial numbers through a national database and found that four of the instruments had been pawned locally and one in Indiana. The sale of those instruments alone netted the seller nearly $800, she said.
Mitchell no longer works at the Salvation Army, but employees there recognized the name and told police he’d worked there when the instruments started disappearing on Aug. 7.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Mitchell was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony theft.
The pawn shops have the instruments and will work with the Salvation Army so it can get them back, Sands said.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: CAREY, CECIL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1989 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 16:34:21 Charges: DNA TESTING (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) REFUSE CHEMICAL TEST - 3RD OFF (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, DARRELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/18/1987 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 15:33:43 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: MONK, SEBASTIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/29/1999 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 12:39:53 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: PURZYCKI, RAYMOND Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1987 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 12:15:09 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: RAWLINSON, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1971 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 11:16:16 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: AWOUL, AWOUL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/01/1990 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 10:25:45 Charges: ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: PFARR, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1992 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 09:23:51 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: ILIC, TEA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/07/1995 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 04:17:41 Charges: LEAVE SCENE OF INJURY ACCIDENT (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: HUDSON, SARAH Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 05/07/2001 Booking Time: 09/15/2019 / 00:09:55 Charges: MINOR IN POSSESSION-AGE 19/20 (M3) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: EDMISTON, YALONDA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 10/21/1978 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 23:17:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, TRAVIS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/24/1989 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 22:09:26 Charges: LEAVE SCENE SERIOUS INJURY ACCIDENT (F3) DUI-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WALLACE, ANTJUAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1991 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 20:59:01 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3A) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: BUTLER, EDWIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1938 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 19:31:05 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: FOIGHT, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/20/1984 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 17:48:29 Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: BIVENS, ADRIAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/01/1989 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 17:31:37 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1967 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 17:03:09 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: ELLIOTT, IRA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/07/1984 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 16:04:29 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WELSH, JOSEPH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/09/1983 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 15:59:16 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: CASPER, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/24/1980 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 13:21:06 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: TRACY, GWYNETH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/19/1980 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 08:58:21 Charges: CHILD ABUSE (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: DEVOE, DANIEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/09/1981 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 08:48:15 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: RAHE, TERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/04/1966 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 04:38:48 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: NOLIN, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1963 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 03:55:16 Charges: DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) CONCEAL MERCHANDISE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: OWENS, NICOLE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/04/1997 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 02:27:18 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: BRIGGS, DEVON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/21/1993 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 01:43:19 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) SOLICIT PROSTITUTION (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: CHANDLER, CHASE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/22/1984 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 01:20:16 Charges: REFUSAL OF CHEM TEST - 1ST OFF (MW) DUI-3RD W/REFUSAL CHEM TEST (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: BURES, MEGAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/04/1996 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 00:45:24 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: GUZMAN, JULIO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/11/1986 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 00:16:17 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: LAZARO, RAQUEL Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/11/1983 Booking Time: 09/14/2019 / 00:05:28 Charges: LEAVE SCENE OF INJURY ACCIDENT (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: SAMMONS, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1971 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 22:41:27 Charges: ENTICE BY ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION DEVICE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: ANDERSON, CORY Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/10/1986 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 21:29:01 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A) COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) SEX OFF REGIS ACT VIOLATION (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: VALLADARES, ANGEL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1990 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 21:07:29 Charges: TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) SOLICIT PROSTITUTION (M1) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: HUYNH, TRIHUNG Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 12/10/1944 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 20:58:58 Charges: ENTICE BY ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION DEVICE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: STOEHR, CAPRICESSIA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/14/1991 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 20:36:27 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: SANMIGUEL, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1980 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 18:29:46 Charges: REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/03/1983 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 14:33:34 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, YEYXO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 12/14/1995 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 13:10:03 Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT, 1ST DEGREE (F2)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: ELLIOTT, BRIAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/30/1973 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 10:50:52 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) MENTAL HEALTH COMMITMENT ACT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, LANCE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/28/1979 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 10:43:45 Charges: DUI-.15+ (1 PRIOR CONV) (MW) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: WINTERBURN, JAKE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/21/1981 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 10:37:48 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-DRUG-2ND OFF (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE, SECOND OFFENSE (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: HEGEMANN, JESSICA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 11/11/1988 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 10:10:07 Charges: COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $500 - $1500(F) (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-16-2019
Last, First Name: ADAME, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/10/1966 Booking Time: 09/13/2019 / 09:24:35 Charges: DUI-.15+ (2 PRIOR CONV) (F3A) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
View more mugshots here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.