{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a former custodian at the Salvation Army for stealing 11 musical instruments worth $7,790 from the youth center.

Brenton Mitchell, 58, had been working as a custodian for the Salvation Army in early August, when the instruments began disappearing, said Officer Angela Sands.

Employees provided serial numbers for the instruments -- which included a tuba, baritone, coronets and other horns, Sands said.

Officers ran the serial numbers through a national database and found that four of the instruments had been pawned locally and one in Indiana. The sale of those instruments alone netted the seller nearly $800, she said.

Mitchell no longer works at the Salvation Army, but employees there recognized the name and told police he’d worked there when the instruments started disappearing on Aug. 7.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mitchell was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony theft. 

The pawn shops have the instruments and will work with the Salvation Army so it can get them back, Sands said. 

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Load comments