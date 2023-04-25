A Lincoln woman and former nurse at CHI Health St. Elizabeth is wanted after she stole doses of fentanyl from the hospital's pharmacy over a two-month period last summer, police alleged in court records.

Krista Lierz, a registered nurse who resigned from the east Lincoln hospital in July, checked fentanyl out of the hospital's pharmacy more than 200 times between May and June 2022, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Nicholas Frederick said in the probable cause statement for her arrest.

Investigators found discrepancies in 55 of those sign outs, Frederick said, leaving a 2.65 mg of fentanyl unaccounted for.

In some cases, Lierz allegedly checked out fentanyl for patients without a doctor's order. And in others, she reported administering the drug to patients within five minutes of discharge, Frederick said in the statement.

Internal investigators at St. Elizabeth confronted Lierz about the discrepancies in June 2022. She denied stealing or using the drug, Frederick said.

But her urine later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the statement.

Lierz, 35, resigned from the hospital July 6.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for her arrest Thursday, charging her with intentionally violating the state's drug law, a felony.

She has not yet been arrested.

