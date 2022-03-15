Former cellmate says Vazquez told he 'it was either him or the cop'

A man who briefly shared a jail cell with Felipe Vazquez last year testified at his trial Wednesday that Vazquez told him "it was either him or the cop," so he fired the gun.

One shot struck Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera in the chest on Aug. 26, 2020.

He died 12 days later.

And Vazquez is on trial for first-degree murder and six other felony charges.

On the stand Wednesday afternoon, Christopher Brewer, 29, said he was in a cell at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections in February 2021 when Vazquez was transferred from the Youth Services Center after turning 18.

In a conversation a day later, he said Vazquez told him he was there for shooting at an officer.

Brewer said Vazquez told him he'd been on a trip with a friend and had come back to Lincoln not long before Aug. 26, 2020, when police showed up at his father's house at 33rd and Vine streets, surrounding the place and looking to arrest him on a warrant.

Brewer said Vazquez told him officers on the other side of his locked door told him to come out.

"Instead of opening the door, his friend handed him a gun," Brewer said.

He said Vazquez broke the window to escape and saw an officer, Herrera, standing in front of him.

"He said to me he looked at the cop and it was either him or the cop, and he said that's when he fired," Brewer said.

He said Vazquez told him he fired twice, then jumped out the window and heard the officer yelling and reaching for his stomach, as Vazquez and his friend, Orion Ross, took off running, another officer firing four shots and missing.

On cross examination, Brewer, who admitted being a three-time convicted felon, said he didn't recall a 2016 conviction for lying to police.

Defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked why Brewer didn't tell law enforcement about the conversation with Vazquez in an initial statement that April, instead opting to wait more than five months to share the information as part of a "get out of jail free" deal with prosecutors.

Peterson pressed about additional legal trouble Brewer had gotten into for selling meth after the initial interview.

"You didn't have $15,000 to get out of jail, did you?" she asked.

"No," he said.

As part of the deal to testify, Brewer got out on a personal recognizance bond without paying any money and his charge was reduced to an attempted delivery.

"Jail is miserable, would you agree with me on that?" Peterson asked him.

"Somewhat," Brewer said. "It just depends on how you take it."

He's gone to jail a lot, he said, but prison is a big deal, and he doesn't want to go.

"And you would do whatever you could do to minimize the amount of time that you would have to spend in prison, correct?" she asked.

"Yes," Brewer said.

The case continues this week in Platte County District Court, where the trial was moved because of pretrial publicity.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.