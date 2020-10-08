Former Catholic schools principal detained on porn production charge while case pending

But Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey Davis, called by Burki’s attorney Steve Lefler to testify at Thursday’s hearing, said he’s known Burki for more than 20 years and the photo in the wanted poster is not him.

Davis, who is not part of the criminal investigation, said several people he knows called him to say they didn’t think it was Burki either.

He said he’s known Burki since he was sworn in as a Knight of Columbus 20 years ago, and every year, they spend about six weeks working on a fundraiser together for young people and senior citizens.

Lefler argued that Davis, an elected official who has been sheriff since 2005, had a lot to lose by coming forward, if the photo was Burki.

"Yes, I'm elected," Davis said. "But I’m a public servant, and I’m always told to do the right thing. I'm telling you that’s not Marlan Burki. That means this person is still out there."

An email sent by Cynthia Burki to friends asking them to help became a point of contention during the hearing, with Smith portraying it as an attempt to influence potential witnesses, and Lefler saying she was just trying to find others who didn’t believe it was her husband in the photo.