Former Catholic schools principal detained on child porn production charge while case pending

An email sent by Cynthia Burki to friends asking them to help became a point of contention during the hearing, with Smith portraying it as an attempt to influence potential witnesses, and Lefler saying she was just trying to find others who didn’t believe it was her husband in the photo.

Lefler said she asked him ahead of time if it was OK to contact people and ask them their memories of what Burki looked like in 2015, when the FBI said the image from the video in the poster was taken, and was not trying to influence anyone. She testified that after being contacted by the court, she stopped.

Cynthia Burki, a teacher who has been married to Burki for 41 years and has three children and 10 grandchildren with him, said she would be willing to take whatever measures the court wanted to supervise her husband if he was released.

Smith argued the email "speaks for itself" and shows she might not want to turn him in if he violated conditions of his release.

“While the defendant submitted a number of photos for the court to make a comparison, they shouldn’t be given great weight,” Smith said. “They were carefully curated by his wife, who has a bias, and even so, the resemblance can’t be denied.”