Former Catholic schools principal detained on child porn production charge while case pending

Based on a “substantial resemblance” between Marlan Burki and a photo in a widely disseminated FBI wanted poster, a U.S. District Court judge Thursday ordered that the former Catholic schools principal remain in federal custody on a charge of producing child pornography.
“Based upon the information presented to me and what I consider to be a very substantial resemblance between the photos of John Doe 42 and the person I’m seeing on the screen right now, and the explanation of the explicit nature of a crime to a child who has yet to be identified, I find that the defendant needs to stay detained,” said U.S. District Judge Cheryl Zwart.
Zwart said it was a difficult decision but said letting Burki return home — even with various safeguards suggested by his attorney — presented a substantial risk of harm to the public.
Steve Lefler, Burki's attorney, said he will likely appeal the order.
Burki, 62, who was principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice last year and principal of All Saints Catholic School in Omaha for 13 years prior to that, now lives on a farm near Tecumseh with his wife, Cynthia.
FBI agents arrested him there Oct. 1 based on several people at both schools who identified him as John Doe 42 — a man pictured in a wanted poster sent to news media around the country on Sept. 30.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessie Smith said five teachers at St. Joseph Catholic School saw the photos, thought it was Burki and brought it to their principal’s attention. Both the principal and police officer who responded identified the man in the poster as Burki, she said. Two different teachers also identified the voice clip as being Burki. FBI investigators took the poster to All Saints School, and two teachers there also identified him as the man in the wanted poster.
But Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey Davis, called by Lefler to testify at Thursday’s hearing, said he’s known Burki for more than 20 years and the photo in the wanted poster is not him.
Davis, who is not part of the criminal investigation, said several people he knows called him to say they didn’t think it was Burki either.
He said he’s known Burki since he was sworn in as a Knight of Columbus 20 years ago, and every year, they spend about six weeks working on a fundraiser together for young people and senior citizens.
Lefler argued that Davis, an elected official who has been sheriff since 2005, had a lot to lose by coming forward if the photo was Burki.
"Yes, I'm elected," Davis said. "But I’m a public servant, and I’m always told to do the right thing. I'm telling you that’s not Marlan Burki. That means this person is still out there."
An email sent by Cynthia Burki to friends asking them to help became a point of contention during the hearing, with Smith portraying it as an attempt to influence potential witnesses, and Lefler saying she was just trying to find others who didn’t believe it was her husband in the photo.
Lefler said she asked him ahead of time if it was OK to contact people and ask them their memories of what Burki looked like in 2015, when the FBI said the image from the video in the poster was taken, and was not trying to influence anyone. She testified that after being contacted by the court, she stopped.
Cynthia Burki, a teacher who has been married to Burki for 41 years and has three children and 10 grandchildren with him, said she would be willing to take whatever measures the court wanted to supervise her husband if he was released.
Smith argued the email "speaks for itself" and shows she might not want to turn him in if he violated conditions of his release.
“While the defendant submitted a number of photos for the court to make a comparison, they shouldn’t be given great weight,” Smith said. “They were carefully curated by his wife, who has a bias, and even so, the resemblance can’t be denied.”
More compelling, she said, are the identifications from the nine individuals who came forward to say the photos were of Burki before his arrest.
The photos have been submitted to experts to determine whether they’re the same person, she said, and in the meantime, Burki could contact the victim if he’s released, and it could dissuade other potential victims from coming forward.
“This is an ongoing criminal investigation of a very serious nature, and the danger to the community cannot be ignored," she said.
Lefler dismissed the idea of Burki trying to influence a victim given the publicity of the case.
“To suggest Mr. Burki is going to go influence the victim now, when the whole world is watching, borders on the nonsensical,” he said.
Typically, in such cases investigators seize electronic devices, search them for evidence and interview potential suspects before arresting anyone, Lefler said, and keeping his client locked up over the months it will take to process the evidence is unfair.
Sexual offenders don't commit just one crime, and often their behavior raises "red flags," Lefler said, but that's not the case here.
“Burki has been in education his whole life. This is the first time anyone has accused him of something like this,” Lefler said. “The past is a pretty good predictor of the future. If the government doesn’t have anything in the past that he’s a predator to children, it’s probably not going to happen.”
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.