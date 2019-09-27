{{featured_button_text}}

The 19-year-old son of former Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst pleaded no contest Friday to two misdemeanors for child pornography found on his phone in 2017.

Jack Eichorst originally was charged with a felony. But at Friday’s hearing Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner filed an amended information reducing it to two counts of possession of child pornography that take into account he was under 19 at the time; and Eichorst entered his plea.

He could get up to a year in jail on each of the charges at sentencing in November.

Turner said the investigation started in October 2017 and, during an interview with police, Eichorst gave consent for them to search his phone. On it, investigators found messaging apps where he had sought and received links and downloaded sexually explicit videos and images of minors from other users’ file-sharing accounts.

Eichorst was 18 at the time.

In an affidavit for Eichorst's arrest in 2017, police said the investigation began with a sex assault allegation by a 12-year-old boy.

Police arrested him on it, but Eichorst never was charged with the sex crime. According to court records, police knew his accuser had a history of lying to police and his principal.

Jack Eichorst’s father, Shawn Eichorst, wasn’t in the courtroom for Friday’s plea hearing. In the summer of 2018, he was hired by Texas as senior associate athletic director for internal affairs.

He was fired as Nebraska AD in September 2017.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

