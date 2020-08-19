Foot chase with Lincoln man with a gun ended in arrest in Superior Street traffic lane, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say undercover officers arrested a 21-year-old Lincoln man at the end of a foot chase and struggle that ended on busy Superior Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said investigators were looking into information that Tyler Vrecher, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.

When they spotted him outside his apartment complex in the 1500 block of Superior Street, he took off running and they could see he had a gun in his waistband, Spilker said.

She said officers chased him and yelled for him to drop the gun. Vercher allegedly tossed the gun but struggled with officers when they tried to arrest him, at one point breaking free and trying to jump over a boat trailer hitch of a vehicle in a traffic lane.

Spilker said the gun, a loaded Ruger 9mm, had been stolen from a vehicle June 12.

Vercher was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a stolen firearm.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.