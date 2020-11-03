 Skip to main content
Following crashes, sheriff's office reminds drivers to watch out for deer in Lancaster County
Following crashes, sheriff's office reminds drivers to watch out for deer in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers in the county to be on the lookout for deer.

On Monday deputies were called to three car-deer crashes, and a cruiser was left with minor damage after colliding with a deer, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

He said deer are extremely active in right now and to scan for deer while driving in rural areas, particularly around dawn and dusk.

Husker News