Florida man pleads no contest to misdemeanors for crash that killed father and son headed to Husker game

A Florida man pleaded no contest Wednesday to two misdemeanors for a fiery, eight-vehicle crash on the edge of Lincoln that killed a father and son on their way to a Husker football game in September.

At sentencing in April, Yorkwind Crawford, 51, will face up to two years in jail on the motor vehicle homicide charges for causing the deaths of Mark and Taylor Kaipust.

Kaipust, 41, was an assistant professor at Creighton University, and his son, Taylor, was 7.

At the hearing Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said that at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 4, Crawford was headed west on Interstate 80 in a Freightliner semi. Traffic had been otherwise light until the area near the 27th Street exit, a mile before the downtown exit, where cars in the far right lane were slowing.

Crawford's semi struck Kaipust's pickup first, she said.

"The Freightliner continued to collide with the vehicles lined up to exit Ninth Street for the Nebraska football game that morning, impacting six additional vehicles," Pruess said.

She said several of the cars ended up in the ditch, and Crawford veered left toward the median until coming to rest under the 14th Street bridge.

Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Pruess said Nebraska State Patrol troopers tested Crawford for drugs and alcohol and determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash. Data from the semi showed he had been driving the speed limit, 55 mph, just prior to the crash. They also checked to see if he was texting or on his phone, and he wasn't.

Video in the cab showed Crawford looking out the passenger side window for 3 seconds, just prior to the crash.

"When he turned back to look at the road, he became aware of the slowed traffic but it was too late to brake to avoid a collision," Pruess said. "After an extensive investigation into the cause of the crash, the cause was determined to be solely the momentary distraction of looking out the window."

Prosecutors originally charged Crawford with two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide but reduced them to misdemeanors in December, unable to prove the crash was the result of drunken driving, driving under revocation or reckless driving.

Mark Kaipust, who grew up in Omaha, was an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also was a longtime coach in the high school basketball program and Junior Cougar baseball and basketball programs at Omaha Gross, according to a GoFundMe set up in support of his wife, Jamie, and their two sons.

