A Florida man is the second to face charges in Nebraska in connection to an investment fraud scheme that swindled more than 10,000 people of over $55 million.

Federal prosecutors charged Michael "Mike G" Glaspie, 72, of Palm City, in U.S. District Court of Nebraska on Thursday.

Later that same day, Glaspie pleaded guilty at a hearing held by video.

"Were you involved in a scheme whereby you were defrauding others out of money or property or property rights?" U.S. Magistrate Cheryl Zwart asked him.

"Yes, I was involved in such a scheme," Glaspie answered.

In a press release Friday, the United States Department of Justice said Glaspie orchestrated the scheme, marketed as an investment opportunity under the name CoinDeal.

Another man, Neil Suresh Chandran, was indicted last June for his alleged role in the same scheme. He is awaiting trial.

In court, Glaspie said he didn't come up with the scheme, but participated.

At times during the lengthy hearing, he hesitated. After being asked if he wanted to wait 30 days before entering a plea, he spoke privately with his attorney, Jeff Gorman, before the hearing restarted and he said he wanted to enter the plea.

"Your honor, I plead guilty to those charges," he told Zwart.

Later, Glaspie said: "I accept responsibility of course, but," and trailed off.

He said it was never his intention to defraud people.

"But I did aid and abet others who had the intent to defraud," Glaspie said.

After another break to speak with his attorney, he admitted to taking the specific actions alleged by the government in the plea agreement.

In it, federal prosecutors alleged that Chandran held himself out as the owner of a group of companies that operated as ViRSE, which purported to develop virtual-world technologies, including its own cryptocurrency.

And they allege he repeatedly and falsely claimed one or more of his companies was about to be purchased by a consortium of wealthy buyers.

Enter Glaspie, who marketed the investment opportunity online with the Chandran Companies under the name CoinDeal.

Don Kleine of the U.S. Attorney's Office said Glaspie and Chandran solicited investors, who "were enticed by false representations and promises to invest money into investments that they were told would result in extremely high returns."

"Ultimately, as a result of those false statements and the concealment of in fact what the money was really being used for, which was the personal benefit of the defendant and others, those investors suffered a significant loss," the prosecutor said.

Kleine said Glaspie and others who were part of the scheme communicated online and through email with the various investors and individuals "one of whom was in Nebraska," resulting in the wire fraud charge here.

He said the plot went on from March 2020 through July 2022, with Glaspie making false claims to investors about exclusive and lucrative contracts with AT&T for phones and an app for the Better Business Bureau.

When some investors began to question Glaspie's claims, like whether the central bank of South Korea was involved, Glaspie came back with continued false claims, Kleine said.

He said a substantial number of investors invested primarily due to Chandran’s false statements rather than Glaspie's own false promises and statements.

"In this circumstance, the gain to the defendant was $2,424,971. The government and the parties agree this is a better measure of the defendant’s true culpability," Kleine said at Thursday's hearing.

Though, he said Glaspie understands he will be ordered to pay restitution of at least $54,647,930 -- along with Chandran should he be convicted -- as part of the plea agreement.

Near the end of the hearing, Zwart asked Glaspie if the facts the government had alleged all were true.

"Yes, your honor," he said.

Glaspie is set for sentencing in June where he will face up to 20 years in federal prison.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said: “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our law enforcement partners to untangle this fraud, Glaspie will now be held accountable for this serious crime.”

Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said the FBI and their law enforcement partners will continue to "work diligently to identify and pursue those who seek to deceive and defraud the American public.”

