 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Florida man identified as victim in Crete skydiving accident

  • Updated
  • 0

Crete police Monday identified William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the victim of last week's skydiving accident at the Crete Airport.

In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that tandem skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas on Thursday afternoon. Their parachute fully deployed, but, "for unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," the release said.

Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete, was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. Police described Suarez as a "experienced parachutist."

In tandem jumps, an experienced parachutist instructor typically is paired with a passenger who signs up and undergoes some limited pre-flight training.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.

People are also reading…

Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico amid Hurricane Fiona
Parents of Lincoln teen file lawsuit against missing suspect in fatal July crash
One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News