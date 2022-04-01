Florida man gets probation, house arrest for Lincoln crash that killed La Vista father, son

Before he sentenced a Florida man Friday to probation and house arrest for his role in a fiery, eight-vehicle crash on the edge of Lincoln that killed a father and son on their way to a Husker football game last September, Judge Timothy Phillips seemed to lament the decision he had to make.

Yorkwind Crawford was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he crashed into a Chevrolet Colorado on Sept. 4, killing Mark Kaipust, a 41-year-old assistant professor at Creighton University, and his 7-year-old son Taylor.

Crawford hadn't been speeding, and he wasn't on his phone, Phillips said before his ruling. The 50-year-old driver looked to his left for three seconds as he drove west on Interstate 80 in a Freightliner semi, nearing the 27th Street exit.

"In that short period of time, the ... traffic on the interstate had come to almost a complete stop," the judge said.

The semi rear-ended the pickup, Phillips said, and the father and son were killed.

It was a mistake, Phillips said, an accident, a crime without intent. But it was a crime that took two lives.

"That fact that there is no intent involved in the crime makes it difficult, at times, to fashion an appropriate sentence," the judge said. "Nothing this court does or doesn't do will bring back Mark and Taylor."

The Miami trucker was initially charged with two felonies for his role in the crash, which hospitalized five other people as Crawford continued to collide with vehicles lined up to exit the interstate for the Nebraska football game that morning, according to prosecutors.

Several of the cars ended up in the ditch, and Crawford veered left toward the median until coming to rest under the 14th Street bridge, according to the state.

The Lancaster County attorney reduced the felony motor-vehicle homicide charges to misdemeanors in December after Pat Condon's office reviewed the case and determined they couldn't prove Crawford's actions amounted to felonious negligence. Crawford in February pleaded no contest to the reduced charges.

Representing the state on Friday, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Decker focused largely on the Kaipusts.

Mark, he said, was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, professor and a little-league coach.

Taylor was a fan of smiling, sports, knock-knock jokes and summer trips to Mahoney State Park, Decker said, before turning his attention to the defendant.

"At the end of the day, this crash could have been avoided by Mr. Crawford," the prosecutor said. "He took his eyes off the road and this tragedy occurred."

Decker didn't ask Phillips for a specific sentence in the case, but requested at least a portion of any community service ordered be completed in Nebraska.

"Mark Jr. and Taylor were members of the Nebraska community," he said. "And Mr. Crawford's actions took them from this community."

In his response, Crawford's Omaha-based attorney Jim McGough said he didn't disagree with anything the prosecutor told the court on Friday. He echoed the judge's comments on the crime's unintentional nature. He called the case "tragic" and "heartbreaking" and a "tremendous tragedy."

"Mr. Crawford feels that every day," McGough said.

In his own address to the court, the 50-year-old was soft-spoken and brief.

"I know that I have caused a great deal of pain to family and self," he said in partly broken English. "And I feel extremely sorry about the situation. I really do. I really do."

Phillips seemed to agree with that assessment on Friday, noting Crawford's remorse and even reading from his pre-sentence statement in an eight-minute monologue that proceeded his ruling.

"How many times are we in a car with people and we see deer out in the fields along the roads, and we tell our passengers to look out at the deer?" he said. "How many times do we pass over the Platte River between here and (Omaha) and take our eyes off the road to see how low or high the water is?"

"We don't even think about the tragic accidents that could be caused by that," he said, before he sentenced Crawford to 24 months of probation and 45 days of house arrest on each count, along with a total fine of $1,000.

Phillips also ordered Crawford to complete a driver's safety course, attend a victim impact panel, a victim empathy class and complete 120 hours of community service under the supervision of the Miami-Dade County's probation office in Florida.

The 50-year-old will only be allowed to leave home for work and medical appointments during each 45-day sentence, Phillips said.

Crawford's first stint on house arrest will begin Sep. 4, 2022 — the 1-year anniversary of the crash that took two lives and upended his own.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

