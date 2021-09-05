Florida man arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 80 on Saturday

One person has been arrested after a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday morning in north Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near the 27th Street exit in Lincoln. The crash involved eight vehicles that were all traveling westbound.

Investigators believe a semi, driven by Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, Florida, rear-ended another vehicle east of the 27th Street interchange. The semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.

A father and son, traveling together in a Chevrolet Colorado pickup, were both killed in the crash west of 27th Street. They were identified as Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, of La Vista. Five other people were transported to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed and inattention were the primary causes of the crash. The driver of the semi, Yorkwind Crawford, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

