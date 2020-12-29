 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five of the oddest crime stories we wrote about in 2020
View Comments
editor's pick

Five of the oddest crime stories we wrote about in 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News