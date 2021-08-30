Five new reports emerge at UNL as students gather to support sexual assault survivors

In 2009, a former fraternity member filed a lawsuit claiming he had been hazed for months. Another said he had been sexually assaulted during an off-campus party. The two former pledges settled with UNL and Sigma Chi out of court.

Sigma Chi was suspended for more than two years before entering a probationary period in 2011. The fraternity was suspended indefinitely in 2012 because of underage drinking at an off-campus party during its probation. It was reinstated in 2014 after "a reboot," a member of the chapter's advisory council told the Journal Star then.

At least three women who spoke at a gathering outside the Nebraska Union on Thursday night said they were instructed as UNL freshmen to avoid Fiji, among other fraternities.

"I’m a 35-year-old mom who never went to UNL, and even I have heard the word-of-mouth warnings about the fraternities she mentioned," Sen. Megan Hunt tweeted after speaking at Thursday's gathering. "These open secrets are a big clue."

UNL maintains a comprehensive list of campus and local resources for sexual assault survivors on its website, including information on how to report sexual assaults to both law enforcement and the school's Title IX office.