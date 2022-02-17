 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five dogs rescued in shed fire outside of Hickman

  • Updated
  • 0

Five dogs were rescued from a shed fire that broke out in rural Lancaster County on Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire near South 68th Street and Roca Road at 2:30 p.m. and managed to save the shed and all five dogs, four of which were found unconscious and had to be resuscitated, Hickman Fire Chief Art Robertson said.

The Bennet, Firth and Southeast Rural fire departments also assisted with the fire.

The amount of damages and the cause of the fire were still unknown as of Thursday evening.

