Firth man sentenced for helping plan home-invasion robbery that ended in Lincoln woman's death

A 57-year-old Firth man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday for his role in planning and setting up the attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in Jessica Brandon's killing July 31, 2018.

It was the maximum sentence William Boothe III could get on the attempted robbery charge. He pleaded guilty.

Evidence at Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams' trial in February revealed that Boothe provided the home as a target to Patterson for the attempted robbery and provided information about the residents inside the home.

In a plea agreement, prosecutors say Boothe had been a drug courier and delivered marijuana to Michael Robertson's home on multiple occasions before the day of the shooting and had asked another man details about the inside of the home so he could tell Patterson.

Early on the morning of July 31, 2018, three men — Patterson and brothers Damon and Dante Williams — broke into the house near 20th and Fairfield streets where Brandon lived with her fiancé Robertson, two of her children and their grandmother. The men planned to steal marijuana from Robertson.