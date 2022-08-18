Firth man, 52, accused of shooting at stop sign while drinking, driving, sheriff says

In what Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner described as a rare, "gratifying" end to a vandalism case, deputies cited a 52-year-old Firth man who they say shot several rounds from a .22-caliber rifle into a county stop sign Wednesday night.

Authorities responded at 11:30 p.m. to the intersection near South 54th Street and Stagecoach Road, about 10 miles south of Lincoln's city limit, after two young men who had been stopped at the intersection heard 12 to 15 bullets whiz by, some of which struck a stop sign at the intersection, Wagner said.

The two men drove toward where the bullets came from, Wagner said, and passed along a detailed description of the suspected shooter and his vehicle to deputies.

Using the description, deputies found the 52-year-old's white, four-door vehicle, where he had a .22 caliber rifle and an open alcohol container, the sheriff said.

Deputies cited and released the man on suspicion of criminal mischief, possession of a public sign, DWI, possession of an open container and hunting or shooting from a highway.

"You drive around the county, there's stop signs, street signs shot up all over," Wagner said.

"It happens more than it should, for sure."