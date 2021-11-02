 Skip to main content
First responders rescue five residents from overnight Lincoln apartment fire
First responders rescue five residents from overnight Lincoln apartment fire

  Updated
With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

Five people and a dog were rescued from an apartment building Tuesday morning after an overnight fire filled interior hallways with smoke and blocked exit routes for some second- and third-floor residents. 

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said the fire was caused by a pot left on the stove in a second-floor unit at the 56th Street Lofts and Apartments, just north of Nebraska 2.

Crews responded to the building just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, where they encountered a resident stranded on a balcony outside the apartment when the fire started. 

Four additional tenants were removed out of a hallway window after "copious amount of smoke" prevented them from leaving the building, Crist said. 

As many as five people will be displaced by the fire, which caused about $100,000 in damage. 

"Practice floor plans and exit drills," Crist said, using the fire as an opportunity to provide fire safety education. "Think about what that looks like. You really don't conceptualize that until you're in an emergency." 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

