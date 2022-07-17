 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First female Black district judge in Nebraska: 'There’s still a lot to be done' to make courtrooms more diverse

Judge Tressa Alioth

Judge Tressa Alioth poses for a photo inside her courtroom at Douglas County District Court. When she was sworn in last year, she became the first Black woman to be appointed as a district court judge in Nebraska.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

When Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year, she quietly became the first Black woman to be appointed as a district court judge in Nebraska, a fact even she was surprised to learn.

"Obviously, we’ve had other people of color, just not a Black woman," said the Omaha judge, a graduate of Creighton University School of Law.

In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became not only the first woman to serve as a judge in the state, but also the first Black person. Edna Atkins followed in 1992. Both were county court judges in Douglas County appointed by Democratic governors.

Judge Elizabeth Davis PIttman

This courtroom watercolor shows Judge Elizabeth Davis Pittman, who in 1971 became the first woman and first Black person to become a judge in Nebraska. She retired in 1986 at the age of 65.

In 2005, Marlon Polk, then a civil attorney in Omaha, became the first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska. This time, by a Republican governor.

Alioth said by the time she learned that Gov. Pete Ricketts had chosen her, making her the first Black woman in the state to preside over the state's most serious cases, she'd already been a prosecutor for 23 years and was familiar with, as she put it, "quite frankly, just lack of diversity in our field, period."

To be clear, she said she took an oath to uphold the law, just as she did as a prosecutor.

"So it doesn’t change, by any means, the way that I conduct my courtroom," Alioth said. "I believe that everybody has equal justice."

Nonprofit takes on challenge of diversifying legal community in Nebraska

Still, there have been times when she's come out into her courtroom and noticed a look of surprise or calm by someone when they see she looks like they do.

Alioth, who grew up in north Omaha, said she got the same looks as a prosecutor.

She said there are a lot of people who complain about the judicial system, the prosecutorial system and law enforcement. Rather than complain, she challenges them to be part of making it different, making sure the law applies equally.

"Be part of letting everyone know that they have the same voice that others have and are afforded that same opportunity throughout the process,” Alioth said.

She said she's in awe every day that she was the one to break barriers and it was 2021.

"So it just lets us know that there’s still a lot to be done by way of not only judges, but also just the legal profession in general," Alioth said.

In their own words: Judges, lawyers, professors discuss diversity in Nebraska's legal community

On Juneteenth, as the country neared Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's swearing-in as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Journal Star reached out to several people on the bench, in the legal community and at Nebraska's law schools to ask their thoughts about diversity in the state's courtrooms.

We asked what drew them to a career in law; how long they've been working in Nebraska and if they plan to stay; why diversity is important in the judicial system and what can be done to foster diversity in the legal community.

View their answers below.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Reporter Andrew Wegley contributed to this report.

