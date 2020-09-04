First dog certified in explosives detection joins LPD ranks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department welcomed two new service dogs to their department Thursday.

Koby, a 2-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois and Jet, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will join the department, according to a post on its Facebook page.

"Congratulations, Koby and Jet on passing your certifications and welcome to the team," the post said.

Both canines were purchased from Canine Tactical of Iowa and trained for 13 weeks.

Koby is certified in patrol and is also the first canine for LPD certified in first explosives detection. Koby is assigned to Officer Matthew Pulec, a 12-year veteran of the department.

Jet is certified in narcotics detection and patrol. Jet is assigned to Officer Christopher Howard, 13-year veteran of the department.

