First challenge of grand jury law came after Omaha officers charged in death

At oral arguments, Corey O'Brien, the assistant attorney general prosecuting the officers, asked the court to reverse a Douglas County judge's decision to release the grand jury transcript and exhibits because it had led to criminal prosecutions.

The outcome was a rare exception in Nebraska, where the vast majority of grand juries find no criminal wrongdoing. O'Brien said he brought the case, in part, because the two statutes passed in 2016, which make the records available for public review, "were a little unclear.”

Until there was greater clarity, he said, he felt it important to protect the integrity of the record of the two men indicted and didn’t think the Legislature had anticipated that possibility when senators passed the law.

On the other side, attorney Dan Fischer, representing the Omaha World-Herald and KETV, which had requested the information the state sought to block, said once you have a public policy of open records, then you have to read the access to records broadly and liberally and restrictions narrowly.

Fischer argued that it would be difficult to obtain such an order given that the "Legislature has made the purposeful decision to make these records public.”