First challenge of grand jury law came after Omaha officers charged in death

Grand jury issues rarely end up in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
But in 2018, the Nebraska Attorney General appealed to the state’s highest court, asking to seal a grand jury report in the death of a mentally ill man as he was arrested because it resulted in criminal charges against two former Omaha police officers.
Zachary Bear Heels, an Oklahoma man who had schizophrenia and was bipolar, died within minutes of a confrontation June 5, 2017. Police say the 29-year-old Bear Heels was acting erratically at an Omaha convenience store and fought officers' efforts to take him into custody.
Police cruiser video showed Officer Scotty Payne using a stun gun on Bear Heels and Officer Ryan McClarty dragging Bear Heels by his hair and punching him in the face 13 times.
Both officers later were fired and ended up facing criminal charges as a result of the grand jury.
Neither was convicted. In December 2018, a jury found Payne not guilty of felony assault for using the stun gun on Bear Heels. And in March 2019, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against McClarty after two national law enforcement experts agreed his punches were justified because Bear Heels had freed his hand from a handcuff.
While Payne was at trial and McClarty’s case still was pending — the matter not yet moot — the Supreme Court took up the Attorney General’s appeal.
At oral arguments, Corey O'Brien, the assistant attorney general prosecuting the officers, asked the court to reverse a Douglas County judge's decision to release the grand jury transcript and exhibits because it had led to criminal prosecutions.
You have free articles remaining.
The outcome was a rare exception in Nebraska, where the vast majority of grand juries find no criminal wrongdoing. O'Brien said he brought the case, in part, because the two statutes passed in 2016, which make the records available for public review, "were a little unclear.”
Until there was greater clarity, he said, he felt it important to protect the integrity of the record of the two men indicted and didn’t think the Legislature had anticipated that possibility when senators passed the law.
On the other side, attorney Dan Fischer, representing the Omaha World-Herald and KETV, which had requested the information the state sought to block, said once you have a public policy of open records, then you have to read the access to records broadly and liberally and restrictions narrowly.
Fischer argued that it would be difficult to obtain such an order given that the "Legislature has made the purposeful decision to make these records public.”
In a 10-page Supreme Court decision that followed in January 2019, the court overruled O’Brien’s motion for procedural reasons and dismissed the appeal. But the court also opened the door for the district court judge to seal the grand jury records — if the right person is asking and shows good cause to do it.
The problem was the first court challenge of the 2016 law making the reports public hadn't come from a defense attorney but from an attorney for the state.
While Justice Jeffrey Funke said there was "no concrete set of facts in the record that would establish good cause to not have the information released to the media," a defendant in a pending criminal prosecution would be the most natural party to raise the issue.
He said a defendant could make the argument that releasing a transcript of the grand jury proceedings could harm his or her right to a fair trial. And, Funke said, justices saw no reason why a party in a criminal case that follows couldn’t ask a judge to order the information be withheld from release until after a trial.
Until another challenge comes along, that’s how things will stay, barring the Legislature changing the law.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger