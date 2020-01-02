Fireworks to blame for central Lincoln house fire early New Year's Day

Fireworks sparked a fire at a central Lincoln home minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day.
You have free articles remaining.
Capt. David Lorenzen said the preliminary investigation determined a blaze reported on the front porch at 3245 R St. was caused by fireworks.
Initial calls indicated people were trapped inside the home, which had been converted into apartments. However, after searching the building, firefighters determined everyone had escaped without injury.
The fire was contained to the front porch, Lorenzen said, with some smoke damage inside the front door. Damage was estimated at $30,000.