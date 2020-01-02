Fireworks to blame for central Lincoln house fire early New Year's Day

Fireworks sparked a fire at a central Lincoln home minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. David Lorenzen said the preliminary investigation determined a blaze reported on the front porch at 3245 R St. was caused by fireworks.

Initial calls indicated people were trapped inside the home, which had been converted into apartments. However, after searching the building, firefighters determined everyone had escaped without injury.

The fire was contained to the front porch, Lorenzen said, with some smoke damage inside the front door. Damage was estimated at $30,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.