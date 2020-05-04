Fireworks sparked fight that led to Lincoln man's arrest for guns, police say

×
A large fight that started over fireworks being set off too close to a car led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday on gun charges, police say.
Samuel Espinoza went to jail on suspicion of possession of two firearms by a prohibited person, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said just after 12 a.m. Sunday they were called to the 4600 block of Orchard Street about a fight involving around 12 people there.
Police learned Espinoza had set off a large firework near someone's car, which led to the fight, then to Espinoza getting a shotgun and threatening the other person, Spilker said.
She said no one wanted Espinoza to be arrested for the threat. But Espinoza allowed police to search his home, where they found a 9mm handgun and 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition, Spilker said. Espinoza is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess a firearm.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: GRANADO, JOSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1986 Booking Time: 05/03/2020 / 11:50:42
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: SKINNER, JARED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/28/1990 Booking Time: 05/03/2020 / 10:18:01 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: KUYKENDALL, KENNETH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/1996 Booking Time: 05/03/2020 / 02:51:35 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Samuel Espinoza
Samuel Espinoza
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: MENTGEN, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/29/1972 Booking Time: 05/03/2020 / 01:12:21 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: GOMEZ, KIMBERLY Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 07/14/1989 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 23:25:51 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: DEAN, LONDELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/26/1963 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 21:14:37 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: SCHELLHORN, AMY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/18/1980 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 21:08:04 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) CHILD ABUSE (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: LEHL, RUSSELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/07/1959 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 20:59:32 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: TOLES, MARTEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/28/1987 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 19:20:02 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: MCCLAIN, MARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1974 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 15:08:34 Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: MCNEAL, TREVAUGHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/20/1992 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 11:30:18 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: JUDY, DAYTEN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/27/1998 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 09:03:55 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: ROSE, JOSEPH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1980 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 08:53:29
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: HOSKINS, AUTUMN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/22/2000 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 04:58:03 Charges:
INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: FREELON, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/04/1990 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 04:32:55 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: PAYNE, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1975 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 04:26:53 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: RHODES, RICHARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/28/1980 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 03:10:27 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: KELLEY, RANDALL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/17/1979 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 02:12:38 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) STRANGULATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: KRAVITS, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/10/1987 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 01:51:24 Charges:
DUI-5TH W/REFUSAL CHEM TEST (F2) INTERLOCK VIOLATION-TAMPER/CIRCUMV (F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: BEDFORD, KEITH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/07/1990 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 00:32:27 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) STRANGULATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: SHOCKLEY, JOEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/28/1987 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 00:21:18 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: NICKELL, DARBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/23/1996 Booking Time: 05/02/2020 / 00:08:15 Charges:
LEAVE SCENE OF INJURY ACCIDENT (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: DOMANT, MITCHELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/13/1994 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 21:36:21 Charges:
3RD DEG ASSAULT ON OFFICER (F3A) RESISTING ARREST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: HIER, PAMELA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/14/1964 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 19:55:50 Charges:
DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: MULLEN, JASON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/17/1978 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 19:05:57 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS FIREARM WITH FEL 1D DRUG VIOLATION (F1C) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) POSS FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: HAYNES, DAJUOR Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1999 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 18:03:16 Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY (F1C)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, KEYLAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/01/1992 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 16:48:29 Charges:
ATT MANU/DELV/POSS CONTR SUBST W/INT TO DELV (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: FOGG, JCHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/02/1983 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 15:19:57 Charges:
COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) DUI-2ND >.15 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: SHOEMAKER, JERI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/10/1987 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 14:33:50 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: DUOTH, NYAMUOCH Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/08/1989 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 09:22:16 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DRIVE DURING LIC REVOC-1ST OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-04-2020
Last, First Name: DIAZ, JORDAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/25/1994 Booking Time: 05/01/2020 / 08:19:34 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
