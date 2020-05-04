Fireworks sparked fight that led to Lincoln man's arrest for guns, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A large fight that started over fireworks being set off too close to a car led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Lincoln man early Sunday on gun charges, police say.

Samuel Espinoza went to jail on suspicion of possession of two firearms by a prohibited person, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said just after 12 a.m. Sunday they were called to the 4600 block of Orchard Street about a fight involving around 12 people there.

Police learned Espinoza had set off a large firework near someone's car, which led to the fight, then to Espinoza getting a shotgun and threatening the other person, Spilker said.

She said no one wanted Espinoza to be arrested for the threat. But Espinoza allowed police to search his home, where they found a 9mm handgun and 12 gauge shotgun and ammunition, Spilker said. Espinoza is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess a firearm.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

