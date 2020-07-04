Fireworks set off inside car in Lincoln causes $12K in damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unknown person set off fireworks inside a car in the Hartley neighborhood Saturday afternoon, causing $12,000 in damage, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police responded to a report of commercial-grade fireworks lit inside of a vehicle on North 35th Street between R and S streets at 1:03 p.m.

The fireworks went off inside the white 2015 Ford Escape sometime between 11:45 p.m. on Friday to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

LPD is investigating the incident as an arson, but had not identified any suspects as of Saturday evening.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

