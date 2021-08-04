Fireworks mishap leads to felony charges for Lincoln man

A Lincoln man is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday for allegedly detonating a firework within a moving car early on July 1, injuring himself and the driver.

Cyrus Thomson, 29, was charged this week with second-degree assault, using explosives to commit a felony and unlawful possession of explosive materials.

Both Thompson, a passenger, and the driver of the white Ford Escort, Jesse Stroman, were seen bleeding in a neighborhood. Officers who responded to a call for help near F Street and Capitol Avenue saw two trails of blood leading from the vehicle and burn marks on the windshield, seats and center console.

Stroman was found by police in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building with rags tied to his arm. Thompson was seen crying and with burns, as well as possible shrapnel wounds to his chest.

Thompson said he ignited the artillery shell and held it outside the vehicle until he heard a noise that he believed was the firework discharging. He then said he brought the firework back inside the car, where it fired through the bottom of the tube.

