Fireworks caused small fire at vacant west Lincoln home, police say
Two 18-year-old men were ticketed for fireworks violations after a small fire caused $5,000 damage at a building near Southwest 48th and West O streets Friday night.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters knocked down the fire at a vacant, single-story home at 4731 W. O St. within 20 minutes.

Crist called it a reminder that fireworks aren't legal in the city until July 3 and to be careful with explosives.

Officer Erin Spilker said the teens had been shooting off artillery shells, without the tube that launches them, and bottle rockets.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

