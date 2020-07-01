Fireworks calls in June up 150% from same time last year, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police say they got 295 calls about illegal fireworks between June 1 and July 1.

That's up 150% from the 119 they got the same time last year, Officer Erin Spilker said Wednesday.

She also reminded residents that Lincoln police aren't going out on fireworks calls unless the caller can provide a specific address or description of the home where they can respond.

Fireworks are not legal to shoot until Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

