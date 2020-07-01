You are the owner of this article.
Fireworks calls in June up 150% from same time last year, Lincoln police say
Fireworks calls in June up 150% from same time last year, Lincoln police say

Denton FIreworks Stand, 6.25

Jennifer Patterson helps stock the shelves of the Kracklin Kirks Fireworks stand, which opened June 25 in Denton. In the Lincoln city limits, fireworks can only be sold and discharged on July 3-4.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Lincoln Police say they got 295 calls about illegal fireworks between June 1 and July 1.

That's up 150% from the 119 they got the same time last year, Officer Erin Spilker said Wednesday.

She also reminded residents that Lincoln police aren't going out on fireworks calls unless the caller can provide a specific address or description of the home where they can respond.

Fireworks are not legal to shoot until Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

