Fireworks blamed for fire at town house complex in northwest Lincoln

Fireworks are being blamed for starting a fire at a town house complex in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire in the Belmont neighborhood around 9 p.m. at a row of six town houses north of Seventh and Benton streets.

The Lincoln Police Department said neighbors heard a loud bang and then saw smoke coming from one of the town houses. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said the fire started at a town house in the middle and spread to three others.

According to Gegg, windy conditions caused flames to spread through the structure and up the siding. He credited first-responding crews for controlling the fire.

No residents were injured, but one cat died.

The fire caused extensive damage to the outside and inside of the structure of the homes. Some residents will be displaced for a short period of time, while others will be displaced longer.

According to Gegg, the damage estimate totaled $375,000; $275,000 for the structure and $150,000 for the contents inside the homes.

While the cause was determined, he said the investigation is ongoing.

