 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick alert

Fireworks blamed for fire at town house complex in northwest Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Fireworks are being blamed for starting a fire at a town house complex in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire in the Belmont neighborhood around 9 p.m. at a row of six town houses north of Seventh and Benton streets.

The Lincoln Police Department said neighbors heard a loud bang and then saw smoke coming from one of the town houses. Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said the fire started at a town house in the middle and spread to three others.

According to Gegg, windy conditions caused flames to spread through the structure and up the siding. He credited first-responding crews for controlling the fire. 

No residents were injured, but one cat died.

The fire caused extensive damage to the outside and inside of the structure of the homes. Some residents will be displaced for a short period of time, while others will be displaced longer.

People are also reading…

According to Gegg, the damage estimate totaled $375,000; $275,000 for the structure and $150,000 for the contents inside the homes. 

While the cause was determined, he said the investigation is ongoing.

Fire leaves Lincoln house uninhabitable, kills dog
Firefighters battle large fire at Alliance tire center
Two residents hospitalized in pair of Lincoln fires, authorities say
Fortenberry wastes little time in appealing his conviction and even his probation sentence
Judge calls Lincoln man's actions 'appalling,' sentences him for 2014 sex assault

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan: Tokyo swelters amid worst June heatwave since 1875

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News