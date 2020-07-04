You are the owner of this article.
Firework set off inside car in Lincoln causes $12K in damage
An unknown person set off a firework inside a car in the Hartley neighborhood Saturday afternoon, causing $12,000 in damage, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Police responded to a report of commercial-grade fireworks lit inside of a vehicle on North 35th Street between R and S streets at 1:03 p.m. 

The firework went off inside the white 2015 Ford Escape sometime between 11:45 p.m. on Friday to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. 

LPD is investigating the incident as an arson, but had not identified any suspects as of Saturday evening.

