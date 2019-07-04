A lit firework tipped over and went straight for a 65-year-old man watching from his driveway Wednesday night, sending him to the hospital with burns to his right arm and chest, according to Lincoln police.
The legal firework was an artillery shell that someone lit in the 600 block of West Burt Drive about 10:15 p.m., said police Capt. Todd Kocian. Rescue workers took the man to the hospital by ambulance, but his injuries were not life-threatening, he said.
Of the 404 calls police responded to Wednesday – the first day it was legal to shoot off fireworks – 56 of those were disturbances involving fireworks.