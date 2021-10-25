 Skip to main content
Fires cause more than $700,000 in damage to Lincoln homes over weekend
A busy weekend for Lincoln Fire and Rescue was accompanied by more than $700,000 in damage done to three homes across the city, according to officials. 

A fire caused by a propane fire pit burning too close to a house near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road resulted in $500,000 worth of damage on Saturday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

No one was injured, but a family of four was displaced in the blaze, Crist said.

"It's just a reminder to be sure that there's plenty of space around those types of things relative to any structure," she said, referring to propane-powered fire pits. 

Crist recommended leaving at least 15 feet between portable fire pits and structures, such as houses, fences or sheds. For permanent, in-ground pits, Crist said that guideline expands to 25 feet. 

The incident at the Woodlands housing development was the first in a string of costly weekend fires.

Lightning that struck a house near 84th and Adams streets in northeast Lincoln on Sunday afternoon started a fire that caused $75,000 in damage, Crist said. 

And a bedroom electrical fire at a house near 49th and Randolph streets caused $130,000 in damage, Crist said.

The fire, which crews responded to around 11 p.m. on Sunday, sent one person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures and displaced another three residents. Crist said the hospitalized person is in stable condition. 

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

