Fires cause more than $700,000 in damage to Lincoln homes over weekend

A busy weekend for Lincoln Fire and Rescue was accompanied by more than $700,000 in damage done to three homes across the city, according to officials.

A fire caused by a propane fire pit burning too close to a house near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road resulted in $500,000 worth of damage on Saturday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

No one was injured, but a family of four was displaced in the blaze, Crist said.

"It's just a reminder to be sure that there's plenty of space around those types of things relative to any structure," she said, referring to propane-powered fire pits.

Crist recommended leaving at least 15 feet between portable fire pits and structures, such as houses, fences or sheds. For permanent, in-ground pits, Crist said that guideline expands to 25 feet.

The incident at the Woodlands housing development was the first in a string of costly weekend fires.

Lightning that struck a house near 84th and Adams streets in northeast Lincoln on Sunday afternoon started a fire that caused $75,000 in damage, Crist said.

And a bedroom electrical fire at a house near 49th and Randolph streets caused $130,000 in damage, Crist said.