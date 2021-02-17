Firefighters save pets, douse $30,000 grease fire in central Lincoln

A Tuesday afternoon grease fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to a house on South 46th Street, Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist said.

A neighbor called 911 at about 4 p.m. to report flames inside the house at 366 S. 46th St., and firefighters found light smoke when they arrived.

Nobody was home at the time, so they forced their way in and found the fire in the kitchen. They had the flames, caused by grease on the stove, out within minutes, Crist said.

Firefighters also rescued several pets, including a dog that required oxygen. All engines carry pet oxygen masks, she said.

The neighbor’s 911 call allowed firefighters to respond quickly and contain the fire to the kitchen, Crist said.

“It’s great that people have folks who watch each other’s properties. I know that can get annoying, but in this case it’s a positive thing.’

