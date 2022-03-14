Firefighters resuscitate dog from burning Near South home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue rescued and resuscitated a dog from a burning house in the Near South neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The fire at 1337 S. 10th St. was called in at about 4:30 p.m. Traffic on 10th Street was blocked for more than three hours, according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy, black smoke billowing from both the front and back of the house. They were also informed that no one had seen the family.

They cut a hole in the roof to alleviate the fire, then began a search of the house. None of the family members were there, but three dogs were found inside.

Two of the dogs were dead, but firefighters were able to save the third, Bopp said.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the house, which is uninhabitable. There is a loss of about $50,000 to the family's belongings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

