Firefighters put out flames in Lincoln tattoo studio

Lincoln firefighters found flames in the wall of a tattoo studio near 48th and Madison early Tuesday after a delivery driver saw smoke coming from a building.

Fire crews took the call at about 6:20 a.m. and eventually found flames in the basement wall of Rabbit Hole Tattoo, said spokeswoman Nancy Crist.

They pulled ceiling tile and drywall to make sure the fire hadn’t spread, and declared it under control after about 25 minutes, she said. Nobody was inside the building at the time, and nobody was injured.

The department didn’t yet have a damage amount or an official cause.

