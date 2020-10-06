Firefighters put out flames in Lincoln tattoo studio, suspect arson

Lincoln fire investigators suspect arson could be the cause of a Tuesday morning fire that did about $47,000 in damage to a tattoo studio near 48th and Madison.

Fire crews were called to the building at about 6:20 a.m. after a delivery driver saw smoke coming from the structure, said spokeswoman Nancy Crist.

They found flames in a basement wall, pulled ceiling tile and drywall to make sure the fire hadn’t spread, and declared it under control after about 25 minutes.

Nobody was inside the building at the time, she said, and nobody was injured.

