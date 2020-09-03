Firefighters battle grass fire near Lincoln Airport

Lincoln crews battled a grass fire near the Lincoln Airport for over an hour Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. near the Nebraska National Guard facility at the airport. Crews were still on scene as of 12:30 p.m.
