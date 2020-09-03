 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battle grass fire near Lincoln Airport
View Comments
editor's pick

Firefighters battle grass fire near Lincoln Airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Grass Fire, 9.3

A firefighter works the scene of a grass fire southeast of the Lincoln Airport on Thursday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Lincoln crews battled a grass fire near the Lincoln Airport for over an hour Thursday.

The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. near the Nebraska National Guard facility at the airport. Crews were still on scene as of 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln police use Taser on man resisting arrest
Man arrested in shooting at west Lincoln house
Review of 10 in-custody deaths finds no wrongdoing

Photos: Firefighters in action in past years

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News