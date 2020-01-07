Fire started by cigarette caused $100K damage to Lincoln house, LFR says

An early morning fire Tuesday caused by a cigarette resulted in $100,000 damage to a home near 53rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said crews responded to a fire in the living room at 5301 Linden St. shortly before 4:15 a.m. and found heavy smoke.
A smoke detector had alerted the two people inside, who got out without any injury.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other parts of the home and had it out within 13 minutes of their arrival.