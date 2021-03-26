 Skip to main content
Fire sparked by welding work sends LFR crews to Innovation Campus hotel
Scarlet Hotel fire

An investigator said welding work sparked a fire in a dumpster that spread up a debris chute at the Scarlet Hotel under construction at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

 Zach Hammack

A fire sparked by welding work caused an estimated $5,000 in damage Friday at the Scarlet Hotel, a six-story building under construction at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call at 1:30 p.m. after a construction supervisor noticed a fire in a ground-level dumpster. The fire then spread upward through a debris chute, reaching as high as the fourth floor.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

City Fire Investigator Donald Gross said welding work sparked the fire in the dumpster, which was full of debris and other combustible material.

The fire caused $5,000 in damage to the debris chute and construction siding, Gross said, adding that he did not expect it to significantly delay work on the project.

The 154-room hotel at 2101 Transformation Drive is expected to be open as a Marriott Tribute property later this year. 

